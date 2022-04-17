Safety remains a top concern on Beale Street one week after deadly shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Security has been top of mind for city officials following last week’s deadly shooting on Beale Street.

This weekend, Memphis Police and the Downtown Memphis Commission implemented a $5 security fee for anyone wanting to party on Beale Street after 9 p.m.

They also implemented mandatory I.D. checks after 8 p.m. and mandatory wanding with a metal detector from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

It comes after last weekend’s shootout in front of the Green Room nightclub, which claimed the life of one man and injured two others.

“I really feel good about the plan that the Downtown Memphis Commission and the Memphis Police Department and the have put together,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Strickland calls the fee a version of Beale Street Bucks.

Under the Beale Street Bucks, patrons also had to pay a similar security fee to gain access to the Beale Street entertainment district.

“When [we] had Beale Street Bucks no problems occurred,” said Strickland.

While some patrons agree with the security fee, others don’t.

“I do like what they’re doing, making sure people aren’t trying to bring weapons on Beale Street because we’re all here to have a good time, so as long as we can keep it safe for everyone, we’ll just keep spending money here and having a good time,” said one Beale Street patron who declined to be identified.

“I think it’s an overreaction,” said another patron. “I think it’s a big problem.”

Memphis Police consider violent crime to consist of homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults.

Last weekend’s shooting was the only one reported within the Beale Street entertainment district this year, according to the city’s public safety data.

The Beale Street entertainment district has seen very little violent crime this year, outside of the shooting last weekend.

But violence has happened nearby.

Since the beginning of the year, MPD responded to three robberies near Beale Street, including one on Saturday.

In March, police also responded to a murder a couple of blocks outside the entertainment district.

As for what goes on inside the Beale Street entertainment district, city officials hope the extra security measures added this week will prevent any more violence.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.