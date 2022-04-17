Periods of rain and thunder for Easter Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will start with rain and thunder this morning, but the showers will become less numerous this afternoon, giving some areas a break in the rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for most areas. More rain will develop this evening but should end before midnight tonight. This rainy weekend pattern will finally exit, and a drier pattern will emerge Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain and thunder, cooler with highs near 60 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms but rain will taper off before midnight, lows in the upper 40s. Winds: North at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid 60s, lows in the upper 40s. Winds: North 10 -15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows near 50 degrees. Wednesday clouds will increase with a slight chance of rain with highs near 70, Wednesday night showers will be likely with lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Friday skies will be partly cloudy and temps will be warm with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s.

