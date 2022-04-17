Advertise with Us
One robbed at knifepoint downtown

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to robbery Saturday night.

Police say that one person was robbed at knifepoint in an area downtown, but where the robbery occurred is still unclear.

The victim called police from their hotel to report the crime.

Investigators are still working to uncover more details about this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

