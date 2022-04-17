One robbed at knifepoint downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to robbery Saturday night.

Police say that one person was robbed at knifepoint in an area downtown, but where the robbery occurred is still unclear.

The victim called police from their hotel to report the crime.

Investigators are still working to uncover more details about this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

