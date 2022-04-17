Advertise with Us
Northeast Arkansas residents examine storm damage

No injuries have been reported, but property damage is abundant
A tree fell on a home in Cherokee Village. No one was injured.
A tree fell on a home in Cherokee Village. No one was injured.
By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe storms hit Northeast Arkansas Friday night, and when the sun came up Saturday an idea of the scope of damage materialized.

In Fulton County, hail was still on the ground as late as 11 a.m., some the size of ping-pong balls. Further south in Sharp county, the damage became more widespread.

In Cherokee Village, several trees were down near the pine needle-ridden streets. One was blocking a road after it took out a power line.

One home near Lake Thunderbird saw substantial damage thanks to a fallen tree. The tree struck the home, damaging the roof and deck. Everyone inside was safe, but it was a close call.

Eileen Wade Walton owns the home. She said she was sitting by the back door on her computer when she saw the storm coming. She took cover and minutes later, the tree came down just feet from where she was sitting.

In Lawrence County, even more damage was reported. Hail made the grass at Williams Baptist University look like a winter wonderland, though there was no holiday spirit to be found.

Jones trailer park may have seen the worst of it all. One roof was ripped away from a mobile home, while neighbors saw significant damage to their siding and windows.

Logan Hudson is a resident there and said even though his property took some damage, keeping things in perspective is most important.

“Everybody’s safe. That’s all that matters, really,” Hudson said.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the storms.

