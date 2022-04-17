More showers and storms this evening followed by clearing overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We started with rain and thunder this morning and that is how we will end tonight as a cold front track across the Mid-South. Rain will taper off overnight and clouds will gradually clear leading to more sun tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms but rain will taper off before midnight, lows in the upper 40s. Winds: North at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & breezy with highs in the mid 60s and northerly winds at 10 -15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s and light north winds at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows near 50 degrees. Wednesday clouds will increase with a slight chance of rain with highs near 70, Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Friday skies will be partly cloudy, and temps will be warm with highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

