Memphis WBB adds 2 recruits from transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather is adding to her roster, and she knows exactly what she’s getting.

The Tigers grab two players from the transfer portal, both from Merriweather’s former program, Wright State.

5-foot-7 guard Destinye Jackson scored 13 points per game for the Raiders this season. She also led the team with 35 three-pointers.

Meanwhile, 6-foot-3 forward Jada Wright topped the Raiders with 8 rebounds per game this year; she also ranked in the top 25 nationally with 47 blocks.

Both players started for Merriweather’s Wright State team that upset Arkansas in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Wright and Jackson are the fourth and fifth recruits to sign with Memphis for 2022. That makes 3 three recruits this week alone, including Indiana high school guard Tanyuel Welch, who signed earlier this week.

Jonesboro, Ark. forward Destiny Thomas and Bluff City guard Serena Lee (Melrose HS) signed with the Tigers back in November 2021.

The Memphis women’s basketball team finished 16-12 in Merriweather’s first season at the helm, tallying their highest win total since 2015-16.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.