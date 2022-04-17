Despite opening playoff loss, Grizzlies fans still optimistic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spirits are still high in Memphis after losing the first game of round 1 of the NBA Playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

We spoke with fans before and after the game, and not much changed as far as their mentality.

Obviously, they would have loved to see the Grizzlies pull out a win in game 1, but hope is still alive for the rest of the series.

“Do something with Anthony Edwards,” Robert Green, a Grizzlies fan from Tupelo, MS, said. “His performance... I mean, he came to play. He was lights-out tonight.”

“The Timberwolves got a lot of offensive rebounds today,” echoed Christian Miller. “I feel like we can come up with that same type of energy on the offense and just clean up our mid-shots, we’ll put ourselves in a good position to win.”

The loss appeared to be a mental thing, some fans said.

The Grizzlies haven’t played in almost a week, while Minnesota was coming off a comeback victory to make it to the playoffs.

Fans believes their momentum will die down, as the Grizzlies’ will rise.

“We’ll bounce back Tuesday,” Taylor James said. “We’ll play hard on the road, so I’ve got no concerns as far as the overall series goes. It’s a tough day with some very tough call from the refs, as well.”

“Sometimes, you know, you just start off slow, and then you’ll make a comeback and do a little better,” said Felicia Wells.

“I think it was just... a lot of us weren’t focused, so we’ll just have to prepare for next week’s game,” Brandon Morris said.

“We’ve got to let Dillon Brooks knock the dust off,” Damion Jackson said. “He’s a little rusty. We’ve got to stick with Bain. We’ve got to do the dog gone thing.”

“Team ball. Teamwork makes the dream work. There’s no individuality,” Jarrod White said. “Come together as a group, as a unit, and move as one.”

Game 2 is Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff in Memphis before having games 3 and 4 in Minneapolis.

Fans say the early tipoff today, 2:30 p.m., may have been one reason the Grizz were thrown off today.

They believe we’ll see a victory with a late tipoff for Game 2.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.