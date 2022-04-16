Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Storms pound parts of the Mid-South late Friday, early Saturday

Tree falls on home in Oxford, Mississippi after storms early Saturday.
By Brandon Richard
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People in parts of the Mid-South are picking up more storm debris after another night of severe weather, which included tornadoes, hail and flash flooding.

The storms produced heavy rain, lightning and hail, which ranged from the size of walnuts in Marshall County, Mississippi to golf ball-sized hail in some parts of Arkansas.

One family captured the sound of hail as it hit the roof of their home in Craighead County, Arkansas.

Viewer submitted photos show some of the damage left behind in the form of broken windows and dented cars.

The hail even punctured the vinyl siding of some homes, according to residents.

But it wasn’t just hail.

The National Weather Service confirmed a large and extremely dangerous tornado touched down and moved between Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties in Arkansas Friday night.

The mayor of Cherokee Village, Arkansas told a reporter from Action News 5′s sister station that his community sustained “severe isolated damage” on the west side of town, including shingles and siding torn off.

The system later moved into parts of West Tennessee and northern Mississippi.

Oxford Police shared photos on social media, showing a tree that fell on to a house. No injuries were reported.

The department also shared another photo showing another large fallen tree blocking a road.

Oxford Police also reported multiple cars hydroplaning into ditches because of the heavy, early morning rain.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

