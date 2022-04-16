Advertise with Us
Periods of showers today through Easter Sunday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few showers could linger through the afternoon with some breaks in the rain possible late afternoon and evening. Showers will return tonight and Easter Sunday. The rain will be off and on for tomorrow and while no severe weather is expected on Easter Sunday, there may be a few rumbles of thunder. A drier pattern will emerge Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers with a few breaks in the rain late afternoon, highs near 70 degrees and northeasterly winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with off and on showers, lows near 50 and winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers and cooler with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s, northeasterly winds at 10-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: After a rainy weekend, a brief dry period will emerge Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few showers are possible Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Highs will get close to 80 by Friday with a partly cloudy sky.

Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 15, 2022