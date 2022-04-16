Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Multiple communities report damage following tornado-warned storm

Large hail was reported from one side of Region 8 to the other, including this golf ball-sized hailstone in Lake City(Brandiann via SISISI)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A tornado warning was issued Friday night for parts of Region 8.

The National Weather Service confirmed a large and extremely dangerous tornado moving between Sharp, Randolph, and Lawrence Counties just after 7 p.m.

By 8:30, the storm pounded Craighead and Greene Counties with large hail and strong winds.

At the height of the storm, as it passed along the county line, the Region 8 News crew went to the station’s safe place while Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan and Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry continued to provide live team coverage.

A viewer in Cherokee Village told Region 8 News the front of his home is gone, cars are crushed and there’s softball-sized hail.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the mayor said the west side of town suffered “severe isolated damage.”

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates reported power lines down and property damage. Jones’ Trailer Park in Hoxie suffered a “lot of damage” he told Region 8 News.

His colleague in Craighead County, Sheriff Marty Boyd, reported down trees and power lines in the area of County Road 780.

By 9:45 p.m., the storm had pushed eastward through Lake City, Etowah, and across the Mississippi River.

Viewers from one side of Region 8 to the other, reported golf ball to softball-sized hail.

To submit your photos and videos of the storm damage where you live, click here.

