Multiple communities report damage following tornado-warned storm
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A tornado warning was issued Friday night for parts of Region 8.
The National Weather Service confirmed a large and extremely dangerous tornado moving between Sharp, Randolph, and Lawrence Counties just after 7 p.m.
By 8:30, the storm pounded Craighead and Greene Counties with large hail and strong winds.
At the height of the storm, as it passed along the county line, the Region 8 News crew went to the station’s safe place while Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan and Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry continued to provide live team coverage.
A viewer in Cherokee Village told Region 8 News the front of his home is gone, cars are crushed and there’s softball-sized hail.
Just after 9:30 p.m., the mayor said the west side of town suffered “severe isolated damage.”
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates reported power lines down and property damage. Jones’ Trailer Park in Hoxie suffered a “lot of damage” he told Region 8 News.
His colleague in Craighead County, Sheriff Marty Boyd, reported down trees and power lines in the area of County Road 780.
By 9:45 p.m., the storm had pushed eastward through Lake City, Etowah, and across the Mississippi River.
Viewers from one side of Region 8 to the other, reported golf ball to softball-sized hail.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.