Multiple communities report damage following tornado-warned storm

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A tornado warning was issued Friday night for parts of Region 8.

The National Weather Service confirmed a large and extremely dangerous tornado moving between Sharp, Randolph, and Lawrence Counties just after 7 p.m.

By 8:30, the storm pounded Craighead and Greene Counties with large hail and strong winds.

At the height of the storm, as it passed along the county line, the Region 8 News crew went to the station’s safe place while Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan and Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry continued to provide live team coverage.

@ryanvaughan @WXAaronJC have told us to get in our safe spot here at the station. If you live in Jonesboro or Walcott, you need to be in yours!#arwx pic.twitter.com/fA9JhAdBbk — Region 8 News (@Region8News) April 16, 2022

A viewer in Cherokee Village told Region 8 News the front of his home is gone, cars are crushed and there’s softball-sized hail.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the mayor said the west side of town suffered “severe isolated damage.”

From Cherokee Village mayor: “severe isolated damage” on west side of town. Shingles and siding torn off homes. Roads closed bc of power lines down. Boats on Lake Omaha have flipped and been ripped from moorings. @Region8News — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) April 16, 2022

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates reported power lines down and property damage. Jones’ Trailer Park in Hoxie suffered a “lot of damage” he told Region 8 News.

His colleague in Craighead County, Sheriff Marty Boyd, reported down trees and power lines in the area of County Road 780.

By 9:45 p.m., the storm had pushed eastward through Lake City, Etowah, and across the Mississippi River.

Viewers from one side of Region 8 to the other, reported golf ball to softball-sized hail.

