Man found unresponsive, stabbed multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a stabbing on Hamilton Street Saturday afternoon.

Police say one man was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, and one person has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers 901-528-CASH.

