Kendric Davis visits Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, even though the Memphis Tigers have possible NCAA sanctions looming from the James Wiseman situation two years ago, U of M head coach Penny Hardaway is still going after the big fish in recruiting.

This time it’s through the transfer portal, and it’s a name very familiar to Tiger fans.

Former SMU point guard Kendric Davis is taking his first official visit to Memphis today.

Davis is considered the top player in the transfer portal in the County.

He earned American Athletic Conference player of the year honors this season, and took home All Conference Honors for a third straight year.

The six foot Guard led the Mustangs averaging almost 20 points per game, hit better than 37% from three, and ranks four nationally with 7.6 assists per game.

Davis is also testing the NBA draft waters, but has not hired an agent.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.