Grizzlies-Twolves ready for game one Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the clock ticks down to the game one of the Memphis Grizzlies first round playoff series against Minnesota, the Players are sharpening their preparation for what could be a very physical series between two hot, young teams.

The Timberwolves come in with a very athletic roster filled with players like DeAngelo Russell who love to take and make 3 pointers.

But, they also like to bang in the paint and try to impose their will down low.

It’s a philosophy the Grizzlies employ themselves, with prolific shooters like Desmond Bane, who’s among the NBA Leaders beyond the arc in number of makes and efficiency at 43%.

The Griz also have an enforcer in the paint in Stephen Adams, who broke Zach Randolph’s Franchise Record.

“Yeah, we just prepared for all of that, mate. wasn’t expecting them to come out and be soft or flaccid, you know what I mean. it’ll come down to x’s and o’s sometimes but you gotta really give it all out effort first and then kind of see where the cracks are, you know what I mean,” Adams said.

Brandon Clarke adds this, “You know this season we just made like a really, really big jump. You know, it’s something that we’ve kind of earned. So we got guys on this team that are really good. I think that any team is going to have a very tough time beating us in a seven-game series.”

Tip time for the Grizzlies and Timberwolves for game one of the NBA Playoffs is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at FedExForum.

