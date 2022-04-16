Advertise with Us
First Alert: Tornado warning for parts of the Mid-South until 10:30 p.m.

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather will be traveling through the Mid-South throughout the evening.

LIVE COVERAGE:

National Weather Service Updates:

  • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Tipton, Lauderdale, Haywood and Crockett counties in TN until 10:45 p.m.
  • Tornado warning issued for Tipton and Lauderdale counties in TN and Mississippi County in AR until 10:30 p.m.
  • Tornado warning issued for Tipton and Lauderdale counties in TN and Mississippi County in AR until 9:45 p.m.
  • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Poinsett and Mississippi counties in Arkansas until 9:45 p.m.
  • Tornado warning issued for Poinsett and Mississippi counties in Arkansas until 9 p.m.

