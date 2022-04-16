Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Expect new security measures on Beale Street this weekend

By Kelli Cook
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders are now charging a security fee after last week’s shooting on Beale street.

On a Friday afternoon, tourists and residents alike make their way to Beale Street, but for guests who plan to party after dark, they’ll have to pay a $5 security fee.

City officials implemented a $5 security fee after 9 p.m. as well as mandatory ID check after 8 p.m.

At that time everyone must be over the age of 21.

Increased security includes mandatory wanding with a metal detector from 8 p.m. to 3 in the morning.

Minors can get on Beale Street after 8 p.m. as long as their legal guardian or parent accompanies them until 11 p.m.

City officials put the measures in place after three people were shot early Sunday morning outside the Green Room.

“$5 is not a whole lot to protect your safety. I think it’s a good thing,” said Sherell Moore.

Security fees and ID checks are nothing new for Beale Street.

Similar restrictions and fees are put in place throughout the year during expected high volume.

This weekend Beale Street business owners are expecting large crowds for the first round of the NBA playoffs.

“Well we’re fully staffed and we expect a lot of business. We expect a line all the way to the river,” said Nate Illsley who is a door greeter at B.B King’s Blues Club.

There are quite a few signs outside businesses on the famous street gearing up for the Grizzlies game Saturday.

