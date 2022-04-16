Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Emoni Bates announces plans to enter transfer portal

Emoni Bates announces plans to enter transfer portal
Emoni Bates announces plans to enter transfer portal(University of Memphis)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers freshman Emoni Bates looks like he might be putting an end to a dizzying freshman season.

ESPN said in a tweet Saturday afternoon that Bates has announced he plans to enter the transfer portal.

The outgoing 6-9 wingman averaged 9 points per game on 39% shooting this year.

Bates had a tough time getting comfortable, playing roles both on and off the ball. He also missed nearly two months while he was out with a back injury.

Bates had committed to Michigan State initially as a teenager, but he ended up choosing Memphis over Oregon this past August after graduating high school a year early.

Bates is going out just after Penny Hardaway’s program announced the addition of guard Elijah McCadden from Georgia Southern earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family
Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy
Memphis Zoo wallaby found safe
Missing Wallaby found on Memphis Zoo property
Tennessee reaches lowest unemployment rate
Unemployment rate in Tennessee breaks new record
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

Latest News

Kendric Davis visits Tigers
Kendric Davis visits Tigers
Grizzlies generic
Grizzlies-Twolves ready for game one Saturday
Grizzlies fans celebrate as playoff tournament begins tomorrow
Grizzlies fans celebrate as playoff tournament begins tomorrow
Grizzlies fans celebrate as playoff tournament begins tomorrow
Grizzlies fans celebrate as playoff tournament begins tomorrow