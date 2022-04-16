Emoni Bates announces plans to enter transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers freshman Emoni Bates looks like he might be putting an end to a dizzying freshman season.

ESPN said in a tweet Saturday afternoon that Bates has announced he plans to enter the transfer portal.

The outgoing 6-9 wingman averaged 9 points per game on 39% shooting this year.

Bates had a tough time getting comfortable, playing roles both on and off the ball. He also missed nearly two months while he was out with a back injury.

Bates had committed to Michigan State initially as a teenager, but he ended up choosing Memphis over Oregon this past August after graduating high school a year early.

Bates is going out just after Penny Hardaway’s program announced the addition of guard Elijah McCadden from Georgia Southern earlier this week.

