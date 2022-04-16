Easter Sunday showers possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will fall back into the 60s this evening with a mostly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers or storms possible with lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be northeast around 10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Scattered showers or a few heavier downpours will move through, but it won’t rain all day. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s. Winds will be northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Showers will end Sunday night with a mostly cloudy sky.

THE WEEK AHEAD: High temperatures will remain in the 60s Monday and Tuesday with clouds and some sun. A shower is possible Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Highs will get close to 80 by Friday with a partly cloudy sky.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

