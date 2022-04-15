Warm and windy today with showers and storms moving in late tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warmer air will filter into the Mid-South as a surface high skirts to our east, ushering in breezy, southerly winds. Unfortunatley, our dry weather will be short-lived as a cold front moves in tonight, bringing showers and a few storms. This front will stall over or near the Mid-South through the weekend, providing rain chances through Easter Sunday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. An isolated shower will be possible late afternoon. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms will move in late Friday night, mainly between 10 PM and 6 AM. A few could be strong to severe with high wind. Lows will be around 60.

EASTER WEEKEND: Showers may linger Saturday morning into midday with dry conditions for most of the afternoon. Highs will be around 70. Showers and thunderstorms will still continue Sunday with highs in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather returns for the start of next week, but it will be cooler. High temperatures will drop to the mid 60s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday with clouds and some sun. A few showers are possible again by Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the 60s to near 70.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

