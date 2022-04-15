Unemployment rate in Tennessee breaks new record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nearly 50-year record has been shattered in Tennessee.

The state reports the lowest unemployment rate since Tennessee began keeping track in the 1970′s.

The numbers are positive for the Volunteer State, but “HELP WANTED” signs still adorn business doors and windows across Memphis.

State officials say people are working but Tennessee may be looking at a new problem, too many jobs.

In April 2020, businesses were shuttered across the Mid-South to contain the virus leaving millions of employees without jobs.

The unemployment rate in Tennessee ballooned to the highest rate in history at nearly 16%.

Fast forward to 2022 and the state has reached a new milestone, the lowest unemployment rate at a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.2%, beating the previous record of 3.2% set in August of 2019.

“There are more people working in March in Tennessee than there has been in the last 10 years. So people are in the workforce, people are out there working, but they’re are still many workers that still need to fill those positions,” said Chris Cannon with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Cannon says the state added over 124,000 jobs within the last year, which may explain all those “Help Wanted” signs.

“When the numbers get so low down to 3.2%, it’s almost considered full employment, that means almost everyone in the workforce has a job,” said Cannon.

The hardest hit industry is tourism and leisure.

Tourism officials say the crowds are back, however the workers are not.

“If you would have asked me 5 or 10 years ago what would be the big problem in 2022, I would say it was the shrinking number of jobs due to automation and things going overseas, so I’m surprised we have this worker shortage,” said Memphis employment attorney Alan Crone.

Crone has his own theories for the worker shortage, including people going back to school or training for other jobs.

Crone says stricter immigration laws maybe contributing to the shortage.

Often migrants work entry-level jobs that are currently so difficult to fill, plus businesses may need to reevaluate pay scales.

He also wonders if people are moving to online or remote jobs.

“You can go to these websites and pick up jobs on an independent contract basis. You’re not getting a W-2, you’re not looking for a job, but there are all kinds of ways, like that culminating in not as many people out there looking for those traditional jobs,” said Crone.

Cannon says it’s time to find new ways and pipelines to fill positions.

“That is also going into re-entry going into the corrections and going into prisons and training folks while they’re still incarcerated to become a skilled laborer and when they come out working with employers to take that second chance on them,” said Cannon.

Some small business owners say while applications are up, after being hired people may work for a short period of time then move on to something else.

Cannon also says the state is looking for new ways to attract skilled workers from *out of state* to help with the worker shortage.

