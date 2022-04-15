Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tickets going fast for Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Playoff Series

Grizzlies at FedExForum
Grizzlies at FedExForum(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re still looking for tickets to the Playoffs, you’d better move fast according to Grizzlies Ticket V.P. Dennis O’Connor.

“We got about 500 tickets left,” said O’Conner. “Limited lower bowl tickets and I’ll give you a little heads up: tomorrow (Friday) at 11 o’clock, there’ll be limited tickets released again for Saturday. So if you’re waiting till last minute, get ‘em now or get ‘em at 11 o’clock tomorrow. FedExForum box office or grizzlies.com.” 

O’Connor says tickets for Game Two are going fast as well. That’s Tuesday night at FedExForum against the Timberwolves as well.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Topgolf Germantown venue in Maryland. Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter...
Topgolf is headed to the Bluff City
Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms
Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family
Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
City Watch: Byrion Sorrell
Man abducted at gunpoint in Frayser, 2 suspects wanted

Latest News

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after dunking against the New Orleans...
KAT says Timberwolves more than just one player
Ja Morant scores 26 points as Memphis beats Charlotte.
Grizzlies talk of the matchup within the matchup: Ja vs Pat Bev
Grizzlies playoff
Beale Street security increased ahead of Grizzlies playoff game
Beale Street security increased for summer months
Beale Street security increased ahead of Grizzlies playoff game