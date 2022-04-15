Tickets going fast for Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Playoff Series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re still looking for tickets to the Playoffs, you’d better move fast according to Grizzlies Ticket V.P. Dennis O’Connor.

“We got about 500 tickets left,” said O’Conner. “Limited lower bowl tickets and I’ll give you a little heads up: tomorrow (Friday) at 11 o’clock, there’ll be limited tickets released again for Saturday. So if you’re waiting till last minute, get ‘em now or get ‘em at 11 o’clock tomorrow. FedExForum box office or grizzlies.com.”

O’Connor says tickets for Game Two are going fast as well. That’s Tuesday night at FedExForum against the Timberwolves as well.

