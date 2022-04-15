Advertise with Us
Tennessee moves bill limiting shackles on pregnant inmates

The bill would generally prohibit restraints of a pregnant inmate.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee lawmakers are advancing a bill strictly limiting the shackling of pregnant inmates. The bill would generally prohibit restraints of a pregnant inmate.

More specifically, a pregnant inmate’s ankles, legs or waist couldn’t be shackled during labor or delivery. It also would not allow a pregnant inmate to be shackled behind the back or to be attached to another inmate.

Some exceptions would allow restraints on a pregnant inmate who is a flight risk, poses a threat to self or others or has a classification level requiring shackles. In those cases, the bill says only the least restrictive restraints necessary should be used.

The legislation still needs a House vote.

