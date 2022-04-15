Rain and storms move into the Mid-South tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will increase with an isolated shower or storm after 7 PM. Temperatures will slowly fall back through the 70s with a gusty south wind.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms are likely 10 PM and 6 AM. A few storms could be severe with gusty wind or small hail. Lows will be around 60. Winds will be southwest turning northwest by morning at 5-15 mph.

WEEKEND: Showers could linger in through midday Saturday with drier conditions by late afternoon. Highs will be around 70. Showers will start back up Saturday night and continue into Easter Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Showers will end Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will remain in the 60s Monday and Tuesday with clouds and some sun. A shower is possible Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Highs will get close to 80 by Friday with a partly cloudy sky.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.