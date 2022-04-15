Advertise with Us
Panola County sheriff’s operation results in nearly 100 arrests

Police Lights
Police Lights(CBS46)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-agency law enforcement operation involving the Panola County Sheriff’s Office resulted in dozens of arrests and drug seizes during the month of March.

PCSO says the U.S. Marshals task force, U.S. probation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the U.S. Attorney’s Office all participated in the operation.

The operation led to:

  • Arrests: 96
  • Cleared Cases: 117
  • Gang members arrested: 16
  • Guns seized: 4
  • Marijuana seized: $560
  • Methamphetamine: $910

