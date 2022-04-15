Panola County sheriff’s operation results in nearly 100 arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-agency law enforcement operation involving the Panola County Sheriff’s Office resulted in dozens of arrests and drug seizes during the month of March.

PCSO says the U.S. Marshals task force, U.S. probation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the U.S. Attorney’s Office all participated in the operation.

The operation led to:

Arrests: 96

Cleared Cases: 117

Gang members arrested: 16

Guns seized: 4

Marijuana seized: $560

Methamphetamine: $910

