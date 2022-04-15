Advertise with Us
One shot, in critical condition

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Knightway Thursday night.

Officers say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One woman has been detained in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

