One shot, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Knightway Thursday night.

Officers say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One woman has been detained in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.