National Weather Service says two tornadoes caused damage in Wednesday’s storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service (NWS) determined a brief tornado occured in Wednesday’s storms in the West Ridge area of northwest Mississippi County, Arkansas.

“Information regarding the path and intensity of this tornado will be released pending further investigation,” NWS says.

Additionally, their team found evidence of tornado in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

The survey found damage to numerous trees throughout the city of Corinth. Some trees fell on homes and powerlines.

The NWS says there was an intense area of damage to a couple building just south of the center of Corinth.

It was determined that at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, a brief EF-0 tornado with winds of 80 mph caused damaged to the roof of two buildings with the one building also losing several walls.

The twister had a path length of 0.2 miles and was approximately 25 yards wide.

A metal power pole was also damaged at the end of the short track.

No injuries were reported.

Explanation of EF-Scale Ratings (NWS)

PREVIOUS: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis is surveying storm damage in Mississippi County, Arkansas after strong storms moved through the area Wednesday.

A survey team’s mission is to gather data in order to reconstruct a tornado’s life cycle, including where it occurred, when and where it initially touched down and lifted (path length), its width, and its magnitude (wind speeds)

It should also be mentioned that survey teams are occasionally tasked with determining whether damage may have been caused by straight line winds or a tornado.

With respect to tornado damage surveys, one of the most difficult tasks is assigning a rating to a tornado.

Stay tuned for updates as the NWS will release results of the damage in the coming days.

