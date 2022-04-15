Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

National Weather Service says two tornadoes caused damage in Wednesday’s storms

Storm Reports from April 13, 2022
Storm Reports from April 13, 2022(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service (NWS) determined a brief tornado occured in Wednesday’s storms in the West Ridge area of northwest Mississippi County, Arkansas.

“Information regarding the path and intensity of this tornado will be released pending further investigation,” NWS says.

Additionally, their team found evidence of tornado in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

The survey found damage to numerous trees throughout the city of Corinth. Some trees fell on homes and powerlines.

The NWS says there was an intense area of damage to a couple building just south of the center of Corinth.

It was determined that at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, a brief EF-0 tornado with winds of 80 mph caused damaged to the roof of two buildings with the one building also losing several walls.

The twister had a path length of 0.2 miles and was approximately 25 yards wide.

A metal power pole was also damaged at the end of the short track.

No injuries were reported.

Explanation of EF-Scale Ratings
Explanation of EF-Scale Ratings(NWS)

PREVIOUS: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis is surveying storm damage in Mississippi County, Arkansas after strong storms moved through the area Wednesday.

A survey team’s mission is to gather data in order to reconstruct a tornado’s life cycle, including where it occurred, when and where it initially touched down and lifted (path length), its width, and its magnitude (wind speeds)

It should also be mentioned that survey teams are occasionally tasked with determining whether damage may have been caused by straight line winds or a tornado.

With respect to tornado damage surveys, one of the most difficult tasks is assigning a rating to a tornado.

Stay tuned for updates as the NWS will release results of the damage in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Topgolf Germantown venue in Maryland. Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter...
Topgolf is headed to the Bluff City
Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms
Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family
Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
Angelia Randolph charged in TennCare fraud case
Memphis caregiver charged in TennCare fraud case

Latest News

April 15, 2022
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 15, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Warm and windy today with showers and storms moving in late tonight
WMC First Alert Weather
Windy and warm to end the week
Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family
Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy