Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Missing Wallaby found on Memphis Zoo property

Memphis Zoo wallaby found safe
Memphis Zoo wallaby found safe(Memphis Zoo)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo says its “wandering wallaby” was found Friday morning.

The little guy was found in the service yard near Rainbow Lake on zoo property after zookeepers spotted new wallaby tracks leading them to him.

He went missing Wednesday following severe storms in Memphis. The zoo says its KangaZoo exhibit began to flood due to the overflow of Lick Creek at the time of the storm and the animals were rounded up to be evacuated and relocated to the animal hospital.

Once they arrived, one wallaby was missing.

The little guy is now back with his marsupial family at the hospital.

The zoo says he is under observation and will be examined by a senior vet.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Topgolf Germantown venue in Maryland. Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter...
Topgolf is headed to the Bluff City
Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms
Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family
Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
City Watch: Byrion Sorrell
Man abducted at gunpoint in Frayser, 2 suspects wanted

Latest News

Grizzlies playoff
Beale Street security increased ahead of Grizzlies playoff game
Going behind the scenes of 'The Band's Visit'
Broadway Musical, ‘The Band’s Visit’ debuts at Orpheum Theatre
MLGW hears public comment on solutions to fix reoccurring outages
MLGW holds second session for Outage Improvement Advisory Team
Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family
Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy