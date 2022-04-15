Memphis Mayor Strickland happy with extra safety measures on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says he’s confident in the new plan to keep Beale Street visitors safe on Friday and Saturday nights.

A Beale Street shootout in front of MPD officers broke out at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning outside The Green Room on Beale.

One man was killed and two injured.

Strickland says extended time for “wanding” patrons for weapons from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends, as well as the renewed $5 Beale Street security fee, should assure patrons of a safer environment.

“We have a concerted effort going on and we’re one of the few entertainment districts that take these kinds of precautions. We’ve seen these kinds of incidents all over the country in entertainment districts and it doesn’t make us feel any better but it makes us all the more determined to do the best we can,” Strickland said.

Strickland says he thinks with a 2:30 Grizzlies game time on Saturday, many N-B-A fans will enjoy lunch downtown before the game or dinner afterwards.

