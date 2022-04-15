Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

KAT says Timberwolves more than just one player

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after dunking against the New Orleans...
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after dunking against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the youngest, and hottest teams in the NBA are set to meet here in Memphis Saturday afternoon when the Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game One of a First Round NBA Playoff Series at FedExForum.

The Twolves are three and two in their last five games, including that thrilling Play-In Tournament victory over the LA Clippers Tuesday to secure the 7th seed in the post season.

But, not everybody was hot on the Minnesota roster.

All-Star Center Karl Anthony Towns struggled mightily in the game, scoring only 11 points before fouling out early in the 4th quarter. Towns says seeing his teammates get the victory, basically without him shows the strength.

“This is our team. This is something we got to get done together,” said Towns. “We’re not winning no playoff series, we’re not gonna make it to the western conference finals, semi-finals and the finals without each other. Last game was evident of that. This is a team game. Love these guys in the locker room, know they got my back and everything. Very fortunate to be with these guys.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Topgolf Germantown venue in Maryland. Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter...
Topgolf is headed to the Bluff City
Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms
Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family
Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
City Watch: Byrion Sorrell
Man abducted at gunpoint in Frayser, 2 suspects wanted

Latest News

Grizzlies at FedExForum
Tickets going fast for Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Playoff Series
Ja Morant scores 26 points as Memphis beats Charlotte.
Grizzlies talk of the matchup within the matchup: Ja vs Pat Bev
Grizzlies playoff
Beale Street security increased ahead of Grizzlies playoff game
Beale Street security increased for summer months
Beale Street security increased ahead of Grizzlies playoff game