KAT says Timberwolves more than just one player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the youngest, and hottest teams in the NBA are set to meet here in Memphis Saturday afternoon when the Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game One of a First Round NBA Playoff Series at FedExForum.

The Twolves are three and two in their last five games, including that thrilling Play-In Tournament victory over the LA Clippers Tuesday to secure the 7th seed in the post season.

But, not everybody was hot on the Minnesota roster.

All-Star Center Karl Anthony Towns struggled mightily in the game, scoring only 11 points before fouling out early in the 4th quarter. Towns says seeing his teammates get the victory, basically without him shows the strength.

“This is our team. This is something we got to get done together,” said Towns. “We’re not winning no playoff series, we’re not gonna make it to the western conference finals, semi-finals and the finals without each other. Last game was evident of that. This is a team game. Love these guys in the locker room, know they got my back and everything. Very fortunate to be with these guys.”

