Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story is about the upcoming Mid-South Heart Walk & Red Dress Dash happening Saturday, April 23.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about some of the stories you will see this week’s edition, including a feature that showcases Latin artist Charo Lagunes and her work to inspire young artists.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

