Grizzlies talk of the matchup within the matchup: Ja vs Pat Bev

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves matchup now set for the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it’s now time to hear what the players have to say about the series.

There’s one matchup in particular that everyone is talking about. It’s the individual duel between Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant and the TWolves’ Patrick Beverley.

Everyone knows Morant is Memphis’ incandescent star. A highlight is sure to happen whenever he takes the court. Many a team has been slain by his high wire act but not the Timberwolves.

Pat Bev, is largely responsible for that.

The defensive specialist out of Arkansas took a circuitous route just to get to the NBA, toiling several years in Europe before finally getting picked up by the association.

He’s become a defensive irritant.

A “get under you collar” kind of player who can take you out of your game, using a game only a mother could love.

Ja only averaged 20 points a contest against the Twolves on 33% shooting. Just 15% beyond the arc. Morant says it’s not just him against Pat Bev when the Playoffs begin.

“I don’t go in looking at a matchup. Handle my business, man,’ said Ja. “However that goes, whatever I gotta do to get a win. I can score zero points, they can applaud whoever I play against. If I get the win, that’s all that matters.”

“Beverley is a hell of a player, hell of a leader,” said Taylor Jenkins. ‘Definitely the heart and soul of that team. you see what he’s helped that team accomplish. this team is going to come in aggressive. we know that. we know we’re playing the timberwolves, we’re playing a very deep, aggressive, and talented team but as I tell our guys, our toughest opponent is going to be ourselves. that’s not to disrespect them whatsoever. If we’re going to play to our standard, no matter who we’re playing, we’re gonna need our best standard against a really hot team. a really deep, aggressive and talented team.”

Game one of the Grizzlies vs Timberwolves First Round Playoff Series is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at FedExForum.

