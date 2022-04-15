Grizzlies fans celebrate as playoff tournament begins tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grit, grind and game time for the Grizz!

The Grizzlies post season is here and fan excitement has been high all week.

Memphis Grizzlies fans gathered at FedexForum Friday for the Playoff Party before Saturday’s big game!

“We come to every game, we got season tickets, and I wouldn’t miss this for anything in the world,” Grizzlies fan Clarice Morris said.

Fans enjoyed music, food and games as they prepare to cheer on the Grizzlies as they head into the playoffs.

They’re hoping the Grizzlies players are feeling their energy throughout the games as well!

“I like the fact that the Grizzlies come together, and that picture right there says it all. As a team we stand behind each other and we got Ja Morant back,” Grizzlies fan Mike Rodgers said.

The Grizzlies broke several franchise records this season, and fans made predictions about how far they’ll go in the playoffs:

“We shouldn’t lose to the Timberwolves at all. 4-0, Grizz in 4,” Grizzlies fan Jayden Beal said.

“I see the Grizzlies winning four games, the Timberwolves lose two, and we out in 5,” Rodgers said.

The Grizzlies also released a limited amount of tickets Friday for game one and fans say they’re excited to cheer them on!

The excitement continues tomorrow with the Grizzlies taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves here at FedExForum at 2:30

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.