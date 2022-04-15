First Alert to thunderstorms tonight with wet weather continuing through Easter Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a low-end threat for severe thunderstorms late tonight into early Saturday morning across the Mid-South.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined the Mid-South under a Level 1 threat for storms. This means that isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, but are limited in coverage, intensity, or duration.

IMPACTS: Damaging winds and large hail as the main severe weather threats. Localized heavy rainfall is also possible.

Severe Weather Risk for Friday PM - Saturday AM (WMC)

The good news is that the front looks to push all the way out of our area by mid-morning, giving way to a dry Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, it looks wet most of the day on Easter Sunday.

Locally heavy rainfall will be the main threat Sunday. The area should see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall over the weekend, with locally higher amounts possible.

Given the recent heavy rainfall earlier this week, the National Weather Service may issued a Flood Watch this weekend.

Estimated Rainfall through Sunday, April 17, 2022 (WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this event, so stay tuned for updates!

