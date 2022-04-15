Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

“Farm to Tap” festival highlights 20+ breweries featuring Tennessee-grown ingredients

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild is hosting its third and final “Farm to Tap” festival Saturday, April 16 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wiseacre Brewing Company.

Kyle Hensley with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the “Farm to Tap” initiative which is working to create partnerships between farmers and local craft brewers.

The event will include 20+ breweries that feature Tennessee-grown ingredients in their products.

General admission tickets are $50. Click here to purchase tickets.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Topgolf Germantown venue in Maryland. Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter...
Topgolf is headed to the Bluff City
Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms
Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family
Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
City Watch: Byrion Sorrell
Man abducted at gunpoint in Frayser, 2 suspects wanted

Latest News

“Farm to Tap” festival highlights 20+ breweries featuring Tennessee-grown ingredients
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson (La Prensa Latina)
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Recent studies say there's been an increase in stolen packages within the past few months.
1-in-4 Americans hit by porch pirates in the last 3 months