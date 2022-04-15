“Farm to Tap” festival highlights 20+ breweries featuring Tennessee-grown ingredients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild is hosting its third and final “Farm to Tap” festival Saturday, April 16 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wiseacre Brewing Company.

Kyle Hensley with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the “Farm to Tap” initiative which is working to create partnerships between farmers and local craft brewers.

The event will include 20+ breweries that feature Tennessee-grown ingredients in their products.

General admission tickets are $50. Click here to purchase tickets.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.