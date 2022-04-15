Family of Taquan Smith are considering legal action

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Relatives of 26-year-old, Taquan Smith who was killed in a shootout on Beale Street last weekend are considering legal action and have hired an attorney to examine what happened that night.

“Our job on behalf of the family will be to conduct our own independent investigation to ascertain what happened and why,” said Howard Manis, representing the Smith Family, Cochran Firm.

According to Manis, Smith and several family members were out on Beale Street Saturday night to celebrate the life of a family member who had recently passed.

Investigators say men in two groups opened fire outside the Green Room night club around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the presence of Memphis Police Officers.

MPD says three officers returned fire at one of the shooters.

Smith died at the scene, two others were also injured including one of the men Police took into custody that night.

Both are being treated at Regional One Hospital, MPD says both are still listed in critical but stable condition.

Manis questioned why the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is not involved in the case.

He referenced a memorandum the DA, TBI, Memphis Police and Shelby County Sheriff’s have all signed which outlines when the TBI should investigate a shooting.

“We’ve got an agreement, we’ve got a shooting, police are involved it’s undisputed that they fired their weapons at a minimum an independent investigation by the TBI should have been conducted and should be ongoing now,” said Manis.

In an email Friday afternoon, Memphis police stated “TBI was not contacted due to this not being a fatal officer-involved shooting.”

The Downtown Memphis Commission says the night of the shooting security officers on Beale Street were checking ID’s and wanding visitors until about 1:30AM. Manis questions why security searches didn’t go on the entire night.

“Why is it necessary to have security from 9 to 1, but not from 1 to 3, doesn’t it make more sense that security at the very least is necessary the entire time,” said Manis.

No charges have been filed in this case.

Manis believes the Shelby County District Attorney office has obtained video of the incident, and says he’s requested that footage.

The three officers who returned fire have been routinely relieved of duty during the investigation.

Action News 5 reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney Office but did not hear back.

