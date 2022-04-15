Buffalo National River celebrates 50 years as America’s first national river

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Buffalo Nation River in the Ozark Mountains of North Central Arkansas is celebrating 50 years as America’s first nation river.

Cassie Branstetter, Public Information Officer for Buffalo National River, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what makes the Buffalo River so unique.

Cassie also talked about how to plan for a safe park visit and what to bring with you to best enjoy a night of stargazing.

Click here to find out more about what the Buffalo National River has to offer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

