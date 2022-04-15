Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Buffalo National River celebrates 50 years as America’s first national river

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Buffalo Nation River in the Ozark Mountains of North Central Arkansas is celebrating 50 years as America’s first nation river.

Cassie Branstetter, Public Information Officer for Buffalo National River, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what makes the Buffalo River so unique.

Cassie also talked about how to plan for a safe park visit and what to bring with you to best enjoy a night of stargazing.

Click here to find out more about what the Buffalo National River has to offer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Topgolf Germantown venue in Maryland. Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter...
Topgolf is headed to the Bluff City
Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms
Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family
Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
City Watch: Byrion Sorrell
Man abducted at gunpoint in Frayser, 2 suspects wanted

Latest News

Police Lights
Panola County sheriff’s operation results in nearly 100 arrests
“Farm to Tap” festival highlights 20+ breweries featuring Tennessee-grown ingredients...
“Farm to Tap” festival highlights 20+ breweries featuring Tennessee-grown ingredients
“Farm to Tap” festival highlights 20+ breweries featuring Tennessee-grown ingredients
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson (La Prensa Latina)
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson