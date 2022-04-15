Best Life: Mistakes that could ruin your retirement

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – On average, about 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 each day. People born in this generation are now either in retirement or close to it. But if you’re nearing retirement age, there are some common mistakes that can ruin your whole plan.

When do you want to stop sitting in rush hour traffic and working and doing more of what you love? One in 12 people says they don’t think they will ever be able to retire.

The first common mistake people make: not paying off debt. One survey found that 40% of baby boomers struggle to pay off their credit card debt and too much debt can make saving a challenge.

Retirement statistics show about 38% of Americans fail to save because they have too many other expenses. And 45% of baby boomers have no retirement savings at all.

Not planning for health care costs is also a common misstep. The average retiree spends $4,300 out-of-pocket for health care expenses each year. And a person who turns 65 today has about a 70% chance of needing some type of long-term care service later on.

Mistake number three, taking care of adult children financially. It costs many people their retirement savings. A better idea is to encourage financial independence in your kids and find ways to provide non-monetary support.

According to the social security administration, among elderly beneficiaries, about 50% of married couples and 70% of unmarried people receive half or more of their income from social security.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.