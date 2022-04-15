Beale Street security increased ahead of Grizzlies playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your Memphis Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in less than 36 hours. While excitement for the playoff game is brewing, safety concerns are also being addressed downtown, specifically on Beale Street.

There have been Grizz celebrations all this week leading up to Friday’s party in the plaza kicking off at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at 2 a.m.

It’s going to be a big day in Memphis Saturday as the Grizzlies start their playoff journey Saturday afternoon.

With fans from across the Mid-South coming to support there will be an increase in security following last weekend’s shooting on Beale Street.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says they’re hoping to do what they can to ensure the safety of anyone who wants to celebrate. This includes a $5 security fee to visit Beale Street on weekend nights.

“A version of Beale Street Bucks and whenever we have had Beale Street Bucks no problems have ever occurred,” said Strickland. “Extending the time for wanding individuals. This incident that we’re talking about occurred at 2:15 a.m. in the morning.”

With the game being early Saturday afternoon, Strickland says whether you want to have lunch before the game or dinner after, people should feel safe to do so.

If you haven’t had the chance to grab tickets for Saturday’s game, a limited number will be released during the Party at the plaza. There will be food, music, entertainment and more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.