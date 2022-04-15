Advertise with Us
Ancient tombs discovered underneath Notre Dame

Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues, sculptures, tombs and pieces of original church architecture dating back to the 13th century.(Inrap/Denis Gliksman via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Ancient tombs and statues have been discovered beneath Notre Dame Cathedral during the project to restore it.

Archaeologists carefully examined an area under the cathedral where they found statues, sculptures, tombs and pieces of original church architecture dating back to the 13th century.

Crews have been working to restore the church after it caught fire three years ago.

The excavation was a precautionary measure before scaffolding gets put up to restore part of the roof. That work can now get started after France’s National Archaeological Institute announced it has wrapped up the excavation.

The cathedral is on track to reopen to the public in 2024.

