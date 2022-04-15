Advertise with Us
1-in-4 Americans hit by porch pirates in the last 3 months

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As workers return to the office, more and more people are falling victim to porch pirates.

In fact, new research shows porch pirates hit 1-in-4 Americans in the last 3 months.

Corie Colliton, Industry Research Analyst at Security.org, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some expert recommendations for safe package delivery and deterring criminals.

