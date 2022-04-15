1-in-4 Americans hit by porch pirates in the last 3 months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As workers return to the office, more and more people are falling victim to porch pirates.

In fact, new research shows porch pirates hit 1-in-4 Americans in the last 3 months.

Corie Colliton, Industry Research Analyst at Security.org, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some expert recommendations for safe package delivery and deterring criminals.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.