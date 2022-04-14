Advertise with Us
Youth mental health tele-suites to open at multiple locations in Shelby County

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County government partners are teaming up with University of Memphis’ SMART Center program to open youth mental health tele-suites to provide 30 to 45-minute online counseling services for middle and high school students.

Shelby County Director of Education Dr. Cedrick Gray joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to take about how these services will make a difference.

“As an educator in our county, I’m grateful for the support of the SMART Center team in providing access to quality mental health support for our youth,” Dr. Gray said. “As a parent, I’m elated to know that all our youth will now have access to the mental health help they deserve. The partnership between the SMART Center and Shelby County Government is a real value-added benefit for Shelby County’s youngest citizens.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

