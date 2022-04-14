Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Windy and warm to end the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a clear sky through the evening with temperatures slowly falling back through the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. Winds will turn southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Rain and a few storms will move in late Friday night between 10 PM and 6 AM. Lows will be around 60.

WEEKEND:  Showers may linger Saturday morning into midday with dry conditions for most of the afternoon. Highs will be around 70. A few showers are also possible Easter Sunday with highs in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will drop to the mid 60s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday with clouds and some sun. A few showers are possible again by Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the 60s to near 70.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tornado Watch through 9 PM
Tornado watch for parts of the Mid-South until 9 p.m.
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
“Bitterly disappointed”: Suspect in Young Dolph’s murder sentenced in prior federal violation
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather
Mikhael Thompson charged in 13-year-old's murder
Police: Suspect admits to gang-related shooting killing 13-year-old girl
Topgolf Germantown venue in Maryland. Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter...
Topgolf is headed to the Bluff City

Latest News

Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family
Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy
WMC First Alert Weather
Drier, cooler air returns to the Mid-South
wmc
Thursday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 14, 2022
Storm Reports from April 13, 2022
National Weather Service surveying storm damage in Mississippi County, Arkansas Thursday