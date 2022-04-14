Windy and warm to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a clear sky through the evening with temperatures slowly falling back through the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. Winds will turn southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Rain and a few storms will move in late Friday night between 10 PM and 6 AM. Lows will be around 60.

WEEKEND: Showers may linger Saturday morning into midday with dry conditions for most of the afternoon. Highs will be around 70. A few showers are also possible Easter Sunday with highs in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will drop to the mid 60s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday with clouds and some sun. A few showers are possible again by Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the 60s to near 70.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.