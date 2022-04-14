Trash partially the cause for Wednesday flash flooding in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It may just be a part of the Spring season; everyone is working on their yard.

Bags of yard clippings of grass, leaves and sticks lined several neighborhoods Wednesday night before severe weather swept through, and those bags may have fallen victim to the heavy winds and flash flooding.

The city known for its muddy waters had something else in the water contributing to flash flooding.

Memphis Public Works says trash and debris from city streets played a part in clogging storm drains.

“If you get any kind of heavy rain... it doesn’t take a lot, but you go down that way and you’re doomed,” said East Memphis resident Jackie Nieman.

Nieman was describing what he saw when he came home Wednesday evening, flood-like conditions farther down from where he lives off Kirby Parkway.

“People were still trying to drive through it, even with the water back almost to the street there... to the corner of my street,” he said. “They were still trying to drive through that.”

What Neiman also saw was part of the reason the waters rose quicker than they normally would.

“There were bags of trash and leaves and tree limbs just floating down the street,” Neiman said.

“You’d be surprised. We’ve pulled tires and stuff out of storm drains, stuff that gets lodged in there, that creates a restriction,” said Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.

Public works crews were out Thursday, clearing clogged storm drains of the very debris and trash we’re talking about.

The trash pickup for Neiman’s neighborhood is on Monday, according to the city’s website, and trash bags were out on the road looking like they’ve been washed far down the street.

Knecht is advising residents to make sure your trash isn’t near the street when storms are forecasted.

“Keep it out of the flow path of drainage,” Knecht said. “That helps and not to blow their clippings, their leaves, and their yard waste into the street.”

If you have a clogged drain in your area to report it to 311.

The city clarifies it is only responsible for clearing the large concrete drainage ditches, the improved channels as they call them.

Anything other than that like natural streams usually fall on private property and are not the responsibility of the city, according to Knecht.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.