Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Trail of scattered cash leads to bank robber’s arrest

Clyde Dear
Clyde Dear(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have taken a man into custody after he stole $30,000 from a bank.

Police responded to robbery at the Evolve Bank and Trust on Shopping Way Boulevard Wednesday morning.

According to the affidavit, Clyde Dear robbed the bank at gunpoint, but the stolen money contained a tracking device.

Police followed the signal of the tracking device and attempted to make a traffic stop on a Dodge Durango the device was pinging too, but Dear refused to stop.

The report says officers pursued the vehicle, and, eventually, Dear fled the vehicle on foot. Officers say a large amount of money was scattered inside the car, and a trail lead away from the vehicle and through the backyards of homes. Police ran the VIN number and the car was registered to Dear.

Upon further investigation, officers found a bag that contained clothes that matched the description of the ones Dear was wearing during the robbery. Under the clothes was more stolen cash and a handgun. The amount of money stolen was approximately $30,000

The report says that during their search officers saw Dear walking between houses on Boyd Street in dirty clothes before sitting on the porch of one of the homes. Dear told the officers that the house belonged to his aunt, but when police contacted the homeowner they stated they did not know Dear.

Dear was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest, theft of property over $1,000, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possessing a a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tornado Watch through 9 PM
Tornado watch for parts of the Mid-South until 9 p.m.
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
“Bitterly disappointed”: Suspect in Young Dolph’s murder sentenced in prior federal violation
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather
Mikhael Thompson charged in 13-year-old's murder
Police: Suspect admits to gang-related shooting killing 13-year-old girl
Topgolf Germantown venue in Maryland. Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter...
Topgolf is headed to the Bluff City

Latest News

Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family
Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy
Breakdown: Why the April is a good month to look into the nights sky
Spring-cleaning tips to maximize long-term cost savings
Efforts underway to combat distracted driving crashes