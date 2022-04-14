Trail of scattered cash leads to bank robber’s arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have taken a man into custody after he stole $30,000 from a bank.

Police responded to robbery at the Evolve Bank and Trust on Shopping Way Boulevard Wednesday morning.

According to the affidavit, Clyde Dear robbed the bank at gunpoint, but the stolen money contained a tracking device.

Police followed the signal of the tracking device and attempted to make a traffic stop on a Dodge Durango the device was pinging too, but Dear refused to stop.

The report says officers pursued the vehicle, and, eventually, Dear fled the vehicle on foot. Officers say a large amount of money was scattered inside the car, and a trail lead away from the vehicle and through the backyards of homes. Police ran the VIN number and the car was registered to Dear.

Upon further investigation, officers found a bag that contained clothes that matched the description of the ones Dear was wearing during the robbery. Under the clothes was more stolen cash and a handgun. The amount of money stolen was approximately $30,000

The report says that during their search officers saw Dear walking between houses on Boyd Street in dirty clothes before sitting on the porch of one of the homes. Dear told the officers that the house belonged to his aunt, but when police contacted the homeowner they stated they did not know Dear.

Dear was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest, theft of property over $1,000, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possessing a a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

