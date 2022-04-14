Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Spring-cleaning tips to maximize long-term cost savings

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are in the process of spring cleaning your home, we are sharing some home maintenance tips you may want to add to the list.

Sean Burgess, Chief Claims Officer at Lemonade Insurance, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share his top spring-cleaning tips to maximize long-term cost savings.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tornado Watch through 9 PM
Tornado watch for parts of the Mid-South until 9 p.m.
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
“Bitterly disappointed”: Suspect in Young Dolph’s murder sentenced in prior federal violation
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather
Mikhael Thompson charged in 13-year-old's murder
Police: Suspect admits to gang-related shooting killing 13-year-old girl
Topgolf Germantown venue in Maryland. Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter...
Topgolf is headed to the Bluff City

Latest News

Spring-cleaning tips to maximize long-term cost savings
Efforts underway to combat distracted driving crashes
Efforts underway to combat distracted driving crashes
Efforts underway to combat distracted driving crashes
Bottom Line: Making smartphone repairs
Bottom Line: Making smartphone repairs