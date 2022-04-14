MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are in the process of spring cleaning your home, we are sharing some home maintenance tips you may want to add to the list.

Sean Burgess, Chief Claims Officer at Lemonade Insurance, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share his top spring-cleaning tips to maximize long-term cost savings.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.