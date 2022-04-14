Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Organizations to host Easter egg hunt for blind and visually impaired

Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Egg Hunt(Lauren Floyd)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Memphis Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired are putting a spin on the age-old Easter egg hunt.

The groups are hosting a Beeping Egg Hunt Explosion for individuals with blindness and visual impairments of all ages.

It will be held Friday at Overton Park at the Rainbow Lake Pavilion from 9 a.m. until noon.

Participants are asked to bring a basket to collect the eggs.

In case bad weather hits our area, the alternative rain location is Overton Park, East Parkway Pavilion.

Masks are not required but recommended.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tornado Watch through 9 PM
Tornado watch for parts of the Mid-South until 9 p.m.
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
“Bitterly disappointed”: Suspect in Young Dolph’s murder sentenced in prior federal violation
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather
Mikhael Thompson charged in 13-year-old's murder
Police: Suspect admits to gang-related shooting killing 13-year-old girl
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty

Latest News

Find somebunny to love at the MAS Easter Adoption EGGstravaganza on Friday & Saturday April 15...
Memphis Animal Services hosting Easter ‘EGGstravaganza’ adoption event
MLGW examines storm response ahead of expected severe weather
MLGW holds outage improvement meeting to address days-long outage during February ice storm
Mempho Music Festival 2022 Lineup
2022 Mempho Music Festival lineup released
(Erik Hersman / CC BY 2.0)
Early voting kicks off in Shelby County amid severe weather threat