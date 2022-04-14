Organizations to host Easter egg hunt for blind and visually impaired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Memphis Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired are putting a spin on the age-old Easter egg hunt.

The groups are hosting a Beeping Egg Hunt Explosion for individuals with blindness and visual impairments of all ages.

It will be held Friday at Overton Park at the Rainbow Lake Pavilion from 9 a.m. until noon.

Participants are asked to bring a basket to collect the eggs.

In case bad weather hits our area, the alternative rain location is Overton Park, East Parkway Pavilion.

Masks are not required but recommended.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.