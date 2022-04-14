MLGW holds second session for Outage Improvement Advisory Team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two months ago more than 180,000 MLGW customers lost power during an ice storm.

Power outages like February’s are not uncommon, but now Memphis leaders and community members are working to find solutions to fix these issues.

Thursday, MLGW held it’s second Outage Improvement Advisory Team (OIAT) session to get public feedback after February’s ice storm.

The team is made up of representatives from government, private, nonprofit and neighborhood sectors.

MLGW President and CEO JT Young says he wants to make sure all MLGW customers have a better experience during severe weather.

“I feel the burden of making sure we quickly and most of all safely get the power back on when there are outages, but it does give me great encouragement to know so many folks want to provide some assistance,” Young said.

Much of Thursday’s session was spent talking about MLGW’s five-year Improvement plan, which is about 30% complete.

The plan includes improvements to the utility’s system including electric reliability, wood pole management, tree trimming and substation equipment.

Joy Borrum, a Holmesdale resident and member of the advisory team, says she hopes the improvements come sooner rather than later as her neighborhood was greatly impacted by the 2022 ice storm.

“My neighbors across the street and down the street where out for maybe one week to two weeks,” Borrum said.

Other residents brought up concerns about communication, outages for homebound and elderly customers, as well as tree trimming issues.

Borrum says she’s looking forward to seeing what solutions MLGW comes up with, and looks forward to better service all around.

The next meeting was previously scheduled for the last week of April, however, because of a scheduling conflict, Young says that will likely be changed to early May.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

