MLGW to hold outage improvement meeting following days-long outage during February ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is reflecting on the February ice storm with a meeting Thursday held by the Outage Improvement Advisory Team.

The advisory team is set to continue to review lessons they learned from the winter storm and focus on viable improvement options.

The February ice storm left more than 230,000 Mid-Southerners without power, some for more than a week.

This group was formed to find areas of improvement to alleviate some issues that came up during the storm that covered the city with roughly half an inch of ice.

Officials said some of those issues included infrastructure damage with their outage text alert system.

MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young said the overall goal is to improve restoration time, something laid out in their five-year plan.

The plan also includes electric, gas and water updates like tree trimming and grid modernization.

In March, MLGW leaders also said they’re hoping to fill a number of vacancies in their call center to decrease long wait times.

The meeting is at 9 a.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library off Poplar.

You can view the live stream of the meeting on MLGW’s YouTube page.

