Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MLGW to hold outage improvement meeting following days-long outage during February ice storm

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is reflecting on the February ice storm with a meeting Thursday held by the Outage Improvement Advisory Team.

The advisory team is set to continue to review lessons they learned from the winter storm and focus on viable improvement options.

The February ice storm left more than 230,000 Mid-Southerners without power, some for more than a week.

This group was formed to find areas of improvement to alleviate some issues that came up during the storm that covered the city with roughly half an inch of ice.

Officials said some of those issues included infrastructure damage with their outage text alert system.

MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young said the overall goal is to improve restoration time, something laid out in their five-year plan.

The plan also includes electric, gas and water updates like tree trimming and grid modernization.

In March, MLGW leaders also said they’re hoping to fill a number of vacancies in their call center to decrease long wait times.

The meeting is at 9 a.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library off Poplar.

You can view the live stream of the meeting on MLGW’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tornado Watch through 9 PM
Tornado watch for parts of the Mid-South until 9 p.m.
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
“Bitterly disappointed”: Suspect in Young Dolph’s murder sentenced in prior federal violation
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather
Mikhael Thompson charged in 13-year-old's murder
Police: Suspect admits to gang-related shooting killing 13-year-old girl
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty

Latest News

Mempho Music Festival 2022 Lineup
2022 Mempho Music Festival lineup released
(Erik Hersman / CC BY 2.0)
Early voting kicks off in Shelby County amid severe weather threat
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin