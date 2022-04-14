Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Animal Services hosting Easter ‘EGGstravaganza’ adoption event

Find somebunny to love at the MAS Easter Adoption EGGstravaganza on Friday & Saturday April 15 & 16!(Memphis Animal Services)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For just $20, you can adopt a dog or cat at Memphis Animal Services on Friday, April 15, or Saturday, April 16.

Adopters will also get to fill their name Easter basket with a $30 Hollywood Feed gift card and a brand new pet bed!

Adopters will be eligible to win other prizes, too!

Appointments are not necessary.

Memphis Animal Services will have extended hours on April 15 and 16 from 12 to 6 p.m.

The average adoption fee at MAS is $40 but regular fees range from $20 to $80.

All MAS adoptions regardless of adoption fee include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar, leash, customized ID tag, FeLV test for cats, and heartworm test (and treatment medications if needed) for dogs.

MAS is located at 2350 Appling City Cove.

