Man abducted at gunpoint in Frayser, 2 suspects wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a missing man and two suspects accused of abducting him at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for Byrion Sorrell after he was seen being forced into a black two-door Honda Accord at gunpoint around 10 a.m. in the area of Chattering Lane in Frayser.

Sorrell was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and black crocs.

Police say they are searching for two suspects.

The first is described as a light-complexion Black male, bald, wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a diamond piercing in the upper left cheek and was armed with an AR-15.

The second suspect is described as a Black male of a darker complexion wearing a face mask and a gray hoodie.

If you have any information on the investigation, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or 091-636-3242.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.