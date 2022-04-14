Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

Advertise with Us
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s edition of the Memphis Flyer highlights Memphis’ trees.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about that story, along with a recent interview Jesse did with comedian, playwright, and Crosstown Arts resident Lucy Wang ahead of her show at the Green Room.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

